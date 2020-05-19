Article
Digital Strategy

Top 20 companies with the biggest advertising budget

By Real GDPR
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

It might surprise you to know that the world’s most valuable brands generally do not spend the most money on advertising.

According to Forbes’s extensive survey of global brands, the world’s most valuable brand Apple spends under a quarter of what the likes of Pampers and Gillette spend on advertising.

Automotive and consumer packaged goods firms occupy five of the top six advertising spends, with luxury brand Louis Vuitton also among the heavy spenders.

The top 10 advertising budgets for 2016 are as follows:

  1. Pampers - $8.3bn (Ranked 50th most valuable brand)
  2. Gillette - $8.3bn (28th)
  3. L’Oreal - $8.2bn (34th)
  4. Chevrolet - $5.1bn (59th)
  5. Louis Vuitton - $4.4bn (19th)
  6. Ford - $4.3bn (35th)
  7. Coca-Cola - $4bn (4th)
  8. Amazon - $3.8bn (12th)
  9. Sony - $3.7bn (76th)
  10. AT&T - $3.6bn (13th)
  11. Lexus - $3.6bn (63rd)
  12. Toyota - $3.6bn (6th)
  13. Samsung - $3.3bn (11th)
  14. NIKE - $3.2bn (18th)
  15. Google - $3.2bn (2nd)
  16. American Express - $3.1bn (24th)
  17. T-Mobile - $2.9bn (93rd)
  18. Nissan - $2.8bn (70th)
  19. Verizon - $2.7bn (21st)
  20. Chase - $2.7bn (65th)

Apple does not appear in the top 20. Its $1.8bn spent on advertising makes it the 33rd biggest spending company, despite its brand value being more than double that of any other in the world. 

READ MORE: The 37 most valuable brands in the world

Follow @BizReviewEurope

Read the May 2016 issue of Business Review Europe magazine.

ForbesChevrolet Advertising budgets 2016Pampers
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability