Wonky fruit & veg proves a hit in Tesco, cucumbers and courgettes added

Tesco has launched a brand new range of low-priced ‘wonky’ cucumbers to help customers looking to save over the summer months. Courgettes will also be added to the range next week.

The cucumbers are priced at 35p per 100g and will form part of the Perfectly Imperfect range, which already includes parsnips, potatoes and strawberries.

Matt Simister, Commercial Director for Fresh Food and Commodities at Tesco said: “Providing great quality produce at low prices is clearly something our customers find really helpful, and we’re expecting our new Perfectly Imperfect cucumbers to prove just as popular as the rest of the range. We want to do everything we can to cut food waste, and we’ll continue to do more to help our suppliers and customers reduce the amount of food that is wasted from farm to fork.”

The Perfectly Imperfect range has proved extremely popular with Tesco customers, and since it was launched:

Sales volumes of Perfectly Imperfect are ten times bigger now than they were when the range was introduced, thanks to increased customer awareness as well as a rapid expansion of the range;

Sales of Perfectly Imperfect Apples have more than trebled; and

Sales of Perfectly Imperfect Parsnips have more than doubled.



It is expected the Perfectly Imperfect range will be expanded to cover up to 10 different types of fruit and vegetables. From next week Perfectly Imperfect courgettes will also be on sale at Tesco stores.

Simister commented further in a blog post: "It’s a big help for our suppliers because it gives them the confidence that we can take much more of their crop, maximising the amount of fresh produce that we can sell in our stores to our customers at low prices. Perfectly Imperfect apples have increased the amount of crop we can take to 97%, while our Perfectly Imperfect strawberries mean we can take 95%.

"We’ve been amazed by just how popular the range has been with our customers. It’s been flying off the shelves - we launched with just parsnips and potatoes, but since then we’ve responded to our customer’s demands and grown the range to include strawberries and apples too.

"We’ve just launched Perfectly Imperfect cucumbers and we’ll be adding courgettes to the range from next week. We need to stay flexible and take volumes of the lines when supplies occur, which means our store distribution will vary from product to product and from week to week."

Follow @BizReviewEurope

Read the June 2016 issue of Business Review Europe magazine.