Abu Dhabi to hold robotics challenge in March

In March 2017, Abu Dhabi will hold a $5 million challenge for robotics developers and programmers, with 45 local and international teams taking part.

The Mohammed Bin Zayed International Robotics Challenge will be held on March 16th-18th at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi.

The teams come from universities and organisations such as the Georgia Institute of Technology, the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, the National University of Singapore, Xi’an Jiaotong University and the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, Accelerated Dynamics from the UK and NaviRobot from Russia.

The challenges the teams will face include using an unmanned aerial vehicle to locate, track and land on a moving vehicle, use an unmanned ground vehicle to locate and reach a panel and operate a valve stem on it and use unmanned vehicles to search, locate, track, pick up and place a set of still and moving objects.