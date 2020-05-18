ADIPEC Awards winners announced

The winners of the 2015 Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) have been announced.

Celebrating innovation and commitment to excellence in the energy sector, the prestigious awards were presented to eight category winners during the ADIPEC Awards Gala Dinner at the Emirates Palace.

Hosted by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), the event concluded the opening day of ADIPEC 2015, one of the world’s largest oil and gas events and a global meeting point for professionals in the energy sector.

The awards this year attracted wide international attention, receiving 501 submissions from more than 247 organisations in 32 countries.

Abdul Munim Saif Al Kindy, Chief Executive Officer of the Abu Dhabi Company for Onshore Oil Operations Ltd (ADCO), and Chairman of the ADIPEC Awards, said: “The ADIPEC Awards were established to highlight the exceptional efforts and work observed at local, regional, and international levels. We have witnessed the development of the sector in the region through increasingly remarkable submissions year on year. In recognising these high levels of commitment and dedication, we hope to set new standards in the energy industry each year.”

Winner of the Oil & Gas Woman of the Year Award, Hosnia Hashim, Vice President – Operations at the Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Co. (KUFPEC), said: “It is an honour to receive this prestigious award, and I believe that such recognition reinforces the message to all women that there is room for them to achieve success in the oil and gas industry.

“The support of my colleagues in the oil and gas community played a valuable role in my career growth, and I now want to pass this on to aspiring women professionals. Female role models are very important, and the Oil and Gas Woman of the Year Award demonstrates to the younger generation of women the many exciting opportunities that await them in the energy sector.”

The winners of the ADIPEC 2015 Awards are as follows:

Best Oil & Gas Mega Project

Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) - Harweel 2AB: PDO First and World’s Largest Miscible Sour Gas Injection Project

Best Oil & Gas Innovation or Technology (Surface or Sub-Surface)

Surface: Petroleum Development Oman, GlassPoint Solar - Solar Steam Generation for Enhanced Oil Recovery

Sub-Surface: BP Exploration (Epsilon) Ltd. - Oman Branch, Schlumberger -

Geo-Engineered Completion Optimization in a Giant Unconventional Tight Gas Reservoir, Khazzan Field, Oman

Best Oil & Gas CSR/HSE Project or Initiative

ADCO - Achieving Sustainable Zero Flaring through Spiking Gas Compressor at ADCO Shah Field

Oil and Gas Woman of the Year

KUFPEC, Kuwait Oil Company - Ms. Hosnia Hashim, A Visionary Leader

Best Oilfield Services Company (Local, Regional, or International)

Local: EMDAD LLC - EMDAD LLC Integrated Service Company

Regional: Zamil Offshore Services Company - Offshore Fleet, Services Expansion & Quality Enhancement

International: Weatherford Manufacturing and Services - Ahead of the Curve, Proudly Made in the UAE

Young ADIPEC Engineer

Abubaker Saeed, Saudi Aramco

Best Dissertation of the Year

Saif Al-Ghafri, Imperial College London - Phase Behaviour and Physical Properties of Reservoir Fluids Under Addition of Carbon Dioxide

Best Practice Award

ADMA-OPCO, NDC, Nobel-Denton, LOC - New Rig Pre-loading Procedure on Difficult Location

ADIPEC 2015 is taking place until 12 November at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC)

