Article
Leadership & Strategy

Alexander Forbes CFO Deon Viljoen named CFO of the Year 2015

By mahlokoane percy ngwato
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Follow @AfricaBizReview on Twitter.

The second annual South African CFO of the year Awards kicked off on the 14th of May and saw a host of finance professionals from across the country receive awards for a range of high-calibre endeavours.

Alongside Dean Viljoen receiving the CFO of the Year Award, a number of equally prestigious accolades were presented, these included:

Public CFO of the Year 2015 - Anoj Singh (Transnet)

Young CFO of the Year 2015 - Brett Tromp (Discovery Health)

Finance Transformation Award 2015 - Bongani Nqwababa (formerly with Anglo American Platinum, now Sasol)

Strategy Execution Award 2015 - Anoj Singh (Transnet)

Finance & Technology Award 2015 - Colin Brown (Super Group)

Finance & Empowerent Award 2015 - Imraan Soomra (Oceana)

Moving into Africa Award 2015 - Greg Davis (Standard Bank)

Compliance & Governance Award 2015 - Cobus Grove (Digicore)

High Performance Team Award 2015 - Brett Tromp (Discovery Health)

The ceremony attracted dozens of top level executives from some of South Africa’s most successful and well-known companies, including G4S, Nedbank, SPAR, Nissan, and Barclays. 

For more about the other awards, past winners, and the work of CFO South Africa, visit either www.cfoawards.co.za or www.cfo.co.za for more information.

South AfricaCFOAlexander ForbesDeon Viljoen
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability