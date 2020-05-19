Article
Leadership & Strategy

Angola’s mobile subscription penetration to reach 72% by 2023

By professo
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

According to a GlobalData, the data and analytics firm, mobile subscription penetration in Angola reached 43% at the end of 2017.

The average mobile subscription penetration across sub-Saharan Africa had reached 73% in the review period.

The firm has forecast that by 2023, Angola’s mobile subscriptions will almost match the region’s average by reaching 72% of people.

The nation’s president, Joao Lourenco, has announced that he will aim to transform Angola’s economy, including the telecommunications sector.

The country’s telecom sector is dominated by Unitel, which owns 70% of the subscription market share.

SEE ALSO:

The remaining 30% has been held by Movicel, which is partly owned by Angola Telecom, the state-owned firm.

“In the last year, the government has announced that it will launch two new mobile licenses, one of which will go to Angola Telecom, as it prepares to become the third operator to enter Angola’s mobile market,” stated June Sun, Technology Analyst at GlobalData.

“In addition, a 45% stake in Angola Telecom will be privatized. We expect Angola Telecom to enter the market in 2020.”

“These reforms and the introduction of new players in the mobile market should help boost competition and support mobile penetration in Angola, pushing mobile subscription Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) to a robust 13% in the forecast period.”

Angolasub-saharan africaMobile subscriptionsGlobalData
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability