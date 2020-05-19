Bidaya's insight into social green tech in Morocco

Sarah Diouri is the Head of Bidaya Incubator. Bidaya is the Social Green Tech incubator of Morocco, belonging to the international network of incubators GROUPE SOS Pulse. Established in Casablanca since 2015, Bidaya has supported more than 40 startups with a strong social or environmental impact. Here she shares with Business Chief her insight into social green tech in Morocco:

Morocco is the African leader in tech development, as revealed by Les Inspirations Eco in a Top 10 ranking of the continent. The country tops the list thanks to its control over tech exports in Middle East and North Africa (45%), as well as achieving more than 10% annual growth in the information and communication technologies sector during the last 5 years. More specifically, Morocco is strongly impacted by Tech for Good - which is the intentional design, development and use of digital tech to address social challenges.

Among the social tech incubators in Morocco, Bidaya is certainly the most active. This Social Green Tech incubator is part of the international network of GROUPE SOS Pulse incubators and has been located in Casablanca, the economic capital of Morocco, since 2015. Bidaya has helped more than 60 startups with strong social or environmental impact by providing training, mentoring, networking and financing opportunities.

Convinced of the need to build innovative business models to meet social and environmental challenges, Bidaya supports high-impact entrepreneurship in 4 different ways:

Bidaya Incub is a 12-month program for startups at ideation stage, offering training and mentoring

Bidaya Funds is a 3-month program for startups with a proof of concept, offering training and financing (grants and interest-free loans)

Bidaya Space is a program to raise awareness on social tech entrepreneurship in Morocco via events and communication campaigns

Bidaya Lab is a partnership driven initiative to develop new social tech support programs

Among the startups that Bidaya has supported, many operate in tech for good: