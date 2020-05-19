Burundi government to purchase Russian 'MyOffice' software

Dmitry Komissarov, Co-Founder and CEO of New Cloud Technologies has announced it will be delivering MYOffice software solutions to the Republic of Burundi.

“According to independent estimates by analytical agencies, the number of personal computers in Africa will exceed 200 million by 2025. The government of the Republic of Burundi is following digitalisation trends and is the first African country to take a step towards implementing secure office software.” says Dmitry Komissarov.

Due to the country’s dynamic development and the need to switch to electronic document management, the republic of Burundi requires a solution that meets three key criteria:

A private cloud platform for document collaboration

A secure cloud infrastructure

Mobility and cross-platform functionalities

Extensive testing of the products available have been conducted by African partners. However, the integration will take several months. Particular features the government are keen to benefit from include, higher reliability and security, cloud collaboration, the possibility of using mobile devices and the ability to fully translate the site into multiple foreign languages including: French, English and Spanish. In total, the government of the Republic of Burundi has purchased 300 MyOffice Professional licenses.

SEE ALSO:

“We carefully analysed the existing world office programs and decided to purchase 300 licenses of the Russian office suite MyOffice, which is able to satisfy our needs. This is a modern, functional product with a high level of security, it allows you to deploy a secure cloud infrastructure for working with documents and email within the existing information systems of the Government of Burundi,” commented Willy Nyamitwe, Senior Advisor to the President of the Republic of Burundi.

For more information on business topics in the Middle East and Africa, please take a look at the latest edition of Business Chief MEA.

Follow Business Chief on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Image source: APO Group