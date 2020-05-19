Business Unity South Africa hosted inaugural Business Economic Indaba

Business Unity South Africa (BUSA), the non-profit company focusing on cross-cutting organised business interests in the nation, hosted its inaugural Business Economic Indaba.

The Indaba was held on 29 January, hosting Members and the wider business community.

The event aimed to create a “community for an honest, constructive and dynamic exchange” for government partnerships.

BUSA wants governmental partnerships to “drive an agenda for inclusive growth and transformation.”

“Business Unity South Africa (BUSA) believes South Africa needs to accelerate its efforts to optimise the trajectory of the economy towards a growth path,” the organisation’s press release states.

Through the Private Public Growth Initiative, the government and business leaders will implement sectors plans to meet these goals.

BUSA wants to push investment to address poverty, inequality, and unemployment, as well as create a map for the future economy.

“The future sustainability of the economy is predicated upon addressing the marginalisation of the majority of our fellow citizens,” the press release continues.

“The high level of unemployment, widening inequality and poverty are untenable. The suitability of the policy environment to address these challenges will no doubt be an area of focus.”

“Business, together with other social partners, is looking to find lasting solutions to these. Identifying how small business can play its rightful role as a major contributor to employment and driver of transformation will also be assessed.”