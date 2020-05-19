Construction compete on Bamburi Cement’s Athi River plant

The Kenyan industrial firm, Bamburi Cement, has announced the completion of its grinding plant in Athi River.

The Sh4bn (US39.6mn) plant located in Kenya’s industrial town south of Nairobi with increase the firm’s production capacity by 900,000 metric tonnes per year.

Two of the company’s brands – Power Plus and Power Max – will be hosted in the new facility, relocating from Mombasa.

“The contractor is on schedule and will soon be handing the project over to the company for full operation,” stated Seddiq Hassani, the Chief Executive Officer of Bamburi Cement.

“Further, we are happy that the line has produced the first bag of cement three days ahead of the scheduled time.”

The grinding plant is part of Bamburi Cement’s expansion plan that launched three years ago in 2015.

The strategy aimed to increase the firm’s stake in in the local market, of which it has 32.4% share, ahead of Mombasa Cement and National Cement, which respectively have 20% and 18.4% stakes.