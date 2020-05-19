Article
Leadership & Strategy

Construction compete on Bamburi Cement’s Athi River plant

By professo
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The Kenyan industrial firm, Bamburi Cement, has announced the completion of its grinding plant in Athi River.

The Sh4bn (US39.6mn) plant located in Kenya’s industrial town south of Nairobi with increase the firm’s production capacity by 900,000 metric tonnes per year.

Two of the company’s brands – Power Plus and Power Max – will be hosted in the new facility, relocating from Mombasa.

“The contractor is on schedule and will soon be handing the project over to the company for full operation,” stated Seddiq Hassani, the Chief Executive Officer of Bamburi Cement.

SEE ALSO:

“Further, we are happy that the line has produced the first bag of cement three days ahead of the scheduled time.”

The grinding plant is part of Bamburi Cement’s expansion plan that launched three years ago in 2015.

The strategy aimed to increase the firm’s stake in in the local market, of which it has 32.4% share, ahead of Mombasa Cement and National Cement, which respectively have 20% and 18.4% stakes.

kenyaAthi RivercementBamburi
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability