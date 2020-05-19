DHL: collaboration essential to successful African trade

Stay Connected! Follow @AfricaBizReview and @SupplyChainD on Twitter. Like our Facebook Page.

In the wake of this year’s World Economic Forum (WEF) DHL Express Sub-Saharan Africa’s Managing Director, Charles Brewer, has called on more collaboration to boost trade across the continent.

The theme ‘Then and Now: Reimagining Africa's Future’ and, fittingly, Brewer said that despite Africa being one of the last frontiers for economic growth and development, leaders need to urgently determine the best approach for the continent going forward and work hard to implement it. Business leaders, government and the community need to work together towards making Africa easier to do business with.

Brewer said: “The region offers plenty of untapped opportunities, which pave the way for SMEs to fill the gaps not presently being catered for by larger corporations. Manufacturing, on a large scale, is still somewhat embryonic in Africa and as such, there is a definite opportunity for SMEs that operate in the manufacturing industry.”

DHL first entered Africa in the late seventies and has grown its presence to extend over every country on the continent, suffice to say that it is familiar with nearly any eventuality.

He pointed to the recent Global Connectedness Index, which stated, sadly, that Africa is the world’s least connected continent, considering the free movement of trade, information and finance.

A discussion on the Future of Trade at the WEF forum highlighted the fact that just 12 percent of African countries’ total trade is with each other, and the continent only accounts for 3 percent of value addition to global trade.

Brewer added: “Government and the private sector need to work together to create a sustainable and inclusive environment, and work on solutions to make it easier to conduct business and for the business environment to flourish. Attending a forum such as WEF definitely enriches your knowledge, but what I find most valuable, is that a lot of the discussions challenge your beliefs and value sets.”

DHL is a leading global logistics brand offering services that range from national and international parcel delivery, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management.

