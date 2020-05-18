Drake & Scull awarded phase one contract for the Doha Metro depots

Drake & Scull International PJSC (DSI), a regional market leader in the integrated design, engineering and construction disciplines of General Contracting, Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing (MEP), Water and Power, Rail, and Oil and Gas, and Water and Wastewater Treatment, has announced that the Fujita Corporation has awarded Drake & Scull Rail (DSR) a QR 340 Million contract related to the delivery of the first phase of the Doha Metro Depots. The Fujita Corporation is undertaking the construction of the Red and Green Lines of Doha Metro’s Depots.

Under the terms of agreement, Drake & Scull Rail will undertake the supply, installation, testing and commissioning of all MEP building services to be provided in both the Depot & Stabling yard pertinent to the Red and Green lines and their associated buildings with a scheduled delivery slated for 2019. Drake & Scull will also be actively involved in the design verification process as a participant in the design review meetings.

Ahmad Al Naser, Managing Director, Drake & Scull Engineering said: “The Doha Metro phase one project is a landmark urban transport project in the GCC region and our second major rail project following the Airport Passenger mover at the Dubai Airport. Our experience and skills on iconic projects in the UK such as the St. Pancras Station redevelopment, the Channel Tunnel rail link infrastructure, the Jubilee line extension, and the Stratford and Ebbsfleet train stations in the UK will prove critical in the successful delivery of the Doha Metro. We look forward to successfully executing and delivering the project in collaboration with our sister company DSI Qatar, which has earned its reputation as one of the major Engineering services firms in Qatar through exceptional work on renowned landmark projects in Qatar.”

Darko Macura, Operations Director, Drake & Scull Rail said: “We have engaged with leading global rail experts and technology service providers and have entered into strategic partnerships and consortiums and we are actively bidding and tendering for several high profile rail networks and urban transport projects in the UAE, KSA and Qatar markets. Our global experience, traditional MEP expertise, ISO certified management processes and modern technology platforms give us a competitive edge in the Rail sector. We are confident about securing more rail projects in the region, backed by the extensive Drake & Scull International PJSC group of companies’ regional network of offices and personnel.”

Drake & Scull Rail is an internationally recognized enterprise with a proven record of over 40 years, in delivering turnkey rail construction and maintenance projects in Europe and East Asia. Drake & Scull Rail offers complete EPC solutions for all systems and services for stations, depots and tunnels, catering to industrial, manufacturing, governmental and railroad clients across MENA and South Asia.

Established by global construction conglomerate Drake & Scull International PJSC, Drake & Scull Rail have completed many rail projects in the UK and Far East rail markets covering a range of complex requirements for railway engineering systems. These projects include underground metro networks, high speed rail, urban commuter rail, iconic rail terminus’ and rolling stock maintenance depots.

