East African Oil Export Pipeline Close to Choosing Sole Project Consultant

Three of East Africa’s strongest economies are nearing a decision on choosing a consultant to oversee the building of a pipeline which will serve as the pump for the region’s oil rich reserves to the coast ready for export.

Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda invited bids back in June for a consultant to oversee a feasibility study and initial design for the construction of a 1,300 kilometre oil pipeline to transport crude to the Kenyan coast.

The chosen consultant will also be responsible for supervising the construction of a fibre optic cable from Hoima in Uganda through the Lokichar basin in Kenya, to Lamu, and tank terminals in Hoima, Lokichar and Lamu.

"We are in the final stage of negotiating with the consultant who will do a feasibility study and the front end engineering design for a crude oil pipeline which should run from Hoima to coastal region of this country," Joseph Njoroge, principal secretary at the Ministry Energy and Petroleum told an east African oil and gas conference.

"Very soon, early next month," Martin Heya, commissioner of petroleum at the same ministry said of the award timing.

Njoroge said the consultant would be required finish the study within five months of the award.

The project will also involve the construction of a nine kilometre pipeline from the Lamu tank terminal to an offshore mooring buoys.

Encouraging a single consultant to carry out the work has been planned to ensure consistence across the entire pipeline, in order to fully capitalise on the region’s recent oil potential in regards to export opportunities.