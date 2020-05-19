Article
Leadership & Strategy

Equity Bank profits rise to Sh19.8bn

By Hasit Patel
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Kenya’s second most profitable bank, Equity Bank, has consolidated its position following the announcement of its net profit by 5% to Sh19.8bn for the year ending December 2018, according to Business Daily Africa.

After the company continued its policy of moving lending to government after the introduction of controls on the cost of loans, Equity Bank’s interest income from Treasury bonds rose 21.7%.

SEE ALSO:

Having experienced an increase of 26% in the bank’s holdings of government securities in 2017, the loan book also grew 6%.

Equity Bank chief executive officer, James Mwangi, said: “The government has now taken a significant part of the balance sheet of the bank, about 50%, compared to the loan book. As a strategy, we now want to push lending to the private sector using innovative methods, which is why we have projected, whether interest rate capping is there or not, to grow the loan book by between 10% and 15% in 2019.”

kenyaEquity Bank
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability