Article
Leadership & Strategy

Ethiopia and Djibouti to build gas pipeline to the Red Sea

By professo
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Ethiopia has signed a deal to develop a gas pipeline travelling between the nation and the Red Sea with Djibouti.

The pipeline will transport gas originally found in the country during the 1970s to an export terminal, Reuters reported.

In 2013, the Chinese energy firm POLY-GCL Petroleum Investments has developed the Calub and Hilala fields in Ethiopia’s eastern Ogaden Basin.

Over a year ago, the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Djibouti to built a natural gas pipeline.

SEE ALSO:

Under the agreement, the business also committed to invested US$4bn into a liquefaction plant and export terminal in Damerjog.

According to the Ethiopian government, production is anticipated to begin in 2020.

“It is the most expensive project ever built in the Horn of Africa region,” Yonis Al Guedi, the Energy Minister of Djibouti, informed Reuters.

“The two parties have reached an agreement in principle to allow them to benefit from the project in an equitable manner.”

The continent’s eastern seaboard also features liquefied natural gas projects in Tanzania and Mozambique.

EthiopiaLNGDjiboutiRed Sea
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability