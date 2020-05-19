Follow @ ShereeHanna

Former Nigerian media personality of the year Femi Oke has been announced as a keynote speaker and panel host at Social Media Week which opens tomorrow in Lagos and runs until Friday.

British by birth, Nigerian by parentage and a Washingtonian by zip code, Femi is currently host of The Stream on Al Jazeera English.

As a web community with its own daily TV show, The Stream's award-winning approach taps into the extraordinary potential of individuals through social networks and has attracted a large African following.

“The Stream’s lively interactive format and our African online community are a match made in social media heaven. Just like Jollof rice and fried plantain, we’re delicious together and you always want seconds!” joked Femi.

“Growing up I would listen to my dad’s friends gather in our sitting room and raucously discuss the big issues of the day.

“If you didn’t know better you’d think they were yelling at each other, but they weren’t. They were just debating Nigerian-style. I’m convinced that his love of a lively debate has rubbed off on me and I moderate just like my dad used to… Nigerian-style.”

During Social Media Week Lagos, Femi will provide a keynote address on The Stream and host a panel on the intersection of global health, technology, and social media, using Al Jazeera’s upcoming series Lifelines as an example.

As a speaker, Femi is a go-to moderator for the World Bank, United Nations and European Union.

Major speaking assignments include hosting International Women’s Day for the UN Secretary General Ban Ki Moon, moderating Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Aung San Suu Kyi’s first United Nations panel following release from house arrest, and emceeing a celebration with Africa’s two female heads of state, President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and President Joyce Banda, at the opening of the United Nations General Assembly.

Al Jazeera English is a proud sponsor of Social Media Week Lagos.

For more on The Stream, visit http://stream.aljazeera.net.

For more on Lifelines, visit http://www.aljazeera.com/programmes/lifelines/.

For more on Social Media Week Lagos, visit http://socialmediaweek.org/lagos/.

Follow Femi Oke on Twitter: @FemiOke.