Flydubai launches daily flights to Kinshasa

Dubai-based Flydubai has launched a new extension to its African network of destinations with the inaugural flight to N'djili Airport (Kinshasa International Airport).

Flydubai will operate daily flights to N’djili Airport with an enroute stop in Entebbe and is the first national carrier for the UAE to create direct air links to the Congolese capital, Kinshasa.

The start of the service sees Flydubai’s network in Africa grow to 13 destinations in 10 countries, opening another gateway for passengers from the GCC, Russia and the Indian Subcontinent straight into Central Africa.

Passengers from Kinshasa have access to more than 90 destinations on the Flydubai network and through its codeshare partnership with Emirates the network will span six continents in over 80 countries.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer of Flydubai said: “As one of the largest and most populous cities in Africa, Kinshasa, is a key hub for travel and trade. Africa is one of the UAE’s emerging trade partners and with the opening of this new route to one of the busiest airports in the Democratic Republic of the Congo there will be further opportunities to strengthen commercial ties across a neighbouring continent with vast natural resources.”

Sudhir Sreedharan, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations (UAE, GCC, Indian Subcontinent and Africa) at Flydubai added: “Africa has been an important market for Flydubai since the airline’s launch in 2009. We continue to see strong demand for direct airlinks and last year Flydubai contributed 13% of the total growth at Dubai Airports for the African market. I am pleased to see our network in Africa grow to 13 destinations in 10 countries with the launch today of flights to Kinshasa. With the start of the daily service from Dubai’s aviation hub to one of the largest countries in Africa, passengers will have access to increased connectivity.”