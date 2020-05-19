Article
Leadership & Strategy

Forbes Africa releases Person of the Year shortlist

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Business publication Forbes Africa has released the five finalists for its Person of the Year award.

They include:

·         South African mining magnate, Patrice Motsepe, the Executive Chairman of African Rainbow Minerals, noted for his philanthropic work, which will see him giving away more than half of his $3bn fortune as part of The Giving Pledge campaign;

·         Nigeria’s Minister of Agriculture, Akinwunmi Adesina, who has a vision to make Nigeria a self-sustaining, food-producing nation and register 20 million farmers by 2015;   

·         Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, who has supported charitable causes including flood relief, healthcare, and poverty reduction;

·         Strive Masiyiwa, founder of global telecoms group, Econet Wireless, who educates tens of thousands of Zimbabwean orphans  through the Capernaum Trust;

·         Jim Ovia, founder of Zenith Bank Group, who is helping grow Africa’s budding ‘techpreneurs’

Three of the nominees are Nigerians, with Zimbabwe and South Africa proving one each.

The result is to be announced in Nairobi, Kenya, in December this year. 

Aliko DangoteJim Oviaperson of the yearStrive Masiyiwa
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability