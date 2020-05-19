G4S appoints new Regional President for Africa

Stay Connected! Follow @AfricaBizReview and @MrNLon on Twitter. Like our Facebook Page.

G4S has appointed Mel Brooks as its Africa Regional President who will provide oversight for the company’s 124,000 employees spread across 26 countries on the continent in addition to steering the company’s global technology strategy.

The company is known around the world for providing a variety of outsourced services to nation states and is notable in Africa for its security solutions, particularly so for being both its largest private sector employer and its largest security services provider.

Brooks has been with G4S since 2012 where he has held several senior roles, including heading the Southern Region from it base in India. Prior to joining the company, he has worked in both commercial technology and business transformation, as well as with underwater technologies as a marine engineer.

Brooks says, “Technology plays an increasingly pivotal role in the security sector. As new technologies are integrated to create end-to-end security solutions, G4S is able to provide our customers with access to greater functionality and ultimately, we are able to create superior value for our customers.”

He outlined his vision for the future: “Many countries on the continent are experiencing healthy economic growth. Africa also continues to attract international business and investment. This creates demand for a safer and more secure business environment. G4S aims to deliver its high-tech security solutions to the region to meet this growing requirement. Our technology solutions will support G4S’ other core services, namely manned guarding, cash security, facilities management and consultancy services.”

“I will be seeking to make G4S a valued partner with our Africa customers through the provision of high value security services to ‘secure their world’. The trusted expertise of our in-country teams is invaluable in providing constant service excellence to our customers, as they grow and expand their businesses on the continent.”

“As an organisation we have long invested in developing management capability and talent. Therefore, the success of our strategy will not be dependent on a single person, but rather the collective value of our peoples’ expert skills and capabilities. Together we will grow and strengthen our position in South Africa and Africa.”

