Global IT firm Wipro appoints Gavin Holme as Business Head of Africa

Stay Connected! Follow @AfricaBizReview and @MrNLon on Twitter. Like our Facebook Page.

Wipro Limited, a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, has appointed Gavin Holme as Business Head for the company’s operations in Africa.

As part of his new role, Holme will be responsible for leading the strategy and growth agenda for the African market. He will report to Ankur Prakash, Vice President for Emerging Markets – LATAM, Africa and Canada.

RELATED: Wipro expands South Africa internship programme

Wipro is a leading Information Technology, Consulting and Business Process Services Company that delivers solutions to enable its clients do business better, it has a workforce of over 150,000, serving clients in over 175 cities, across six continents.

Welcoming Gavin to Wipro, Ankur said: “Gavin comes with an in-depth understanding of customers, buying trends and behaviours across markets in Africa. We welcome him and look forward to the value he will add by combining local knowledge and strategic vision with Wipro’s growth objectives.”

Prior to joining Wipro, Gavin served as the Head of Services Sales for Africa at SAP where he focused on providing unique customer experiences.

RELATED: Wipro opens 100-seater Learning Centre in South Africa

Gavin has an MBA degree from Wits Business School, South Africa and a BSc Engineering degree from the University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa.

Read the October Issue of African Business Review.