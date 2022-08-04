How Kenyan brands are disrupting using technology post-COVID

This is an interesting year for Kenya. The African nation is due to hold its general elections, an event that usually comes with socio-economic disruptions, especially to business and investment and a tradition where corporates tend to hold and postpone their investment decisions in anticipation of policy change.

That said, Kenya stands strong. Not only is the country East Africa’s most stable, home to the regional HQ of international giants like Alphabet and Visa , but Its economic output has doubled over the last decade. Now Africa’s sixth biggest, up from 13th place in 2013, Kenya’s economy has seen annual growth averaging 3.8% over nine years boosting GDP to US$92.6bn.

The country’s brands have in turn witnessed huge development, achieving remarkable brand value growth of 72% year-on-year, according to Brand Finance, which recently revealed its ranking of Kenya’s top 20 most valuable and strongest brands.

While telecoms brand Safaricom retains its top position as the most valuable brand in Kenya, Equity Bank becomes the strongest brand in Kenya, and beer brand Tusker more than doubles in brand value, achieving an impressive 132% brand value growth, to be Kenya’s fastest growing brand.

What these brands and the other in the top 20 ranking have in common is that they are using technology to disrupt, using digital transformation to meet consumer demands, and disrupting the brick-and-mortar business model to actively connect with end users.

The result is that Kenya is now leading Africa’s technology landscape as its brands increasingly use digital transformation to meet consumer demands, says Brand Finance.

Take utilities brand Kenya Electricity Generating and Nairobi Securities Exchange , both new entrants in the Kenyan top 20 ranking, and both examples of brands that have grown their brand value by leveraging digital transformation.

Kenya Electricity Generating (KenGen) has reached a brand value of US$37m thanks to transforming its data management using cloud technology. This has provided increased efficiency, translating in cost-saving benefits to end users. Similarly. Nairobi Securities Exchange, which has a brand value of US$1m) is leveraging the popularity of mobile phone applications among Kenyans to enable investors to access, buy and sell shares on the stock market.