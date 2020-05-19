Jambojet expects to launch Uganda and Tanzania flights in February

The subsidiary of Kenya Airways, Jambojet, is on track for initiating two new flight journeys by February 2018.

The budget airline recently announced its regional expansion strategy, including receiving two new Bombardier Q400 planes, in order to fly to 16 new routes.

The Transport Ministry has applied for permission to fly to new countries on behalf of the airline.

Jambojet was granted approval to travel to Entebbe, Addis Ababa, Dar es Salaam, Zanzibar, Kilimanjaro, Mwanza, Kigali, Juba, Bujumbura, Hargeisa, Mogadishu, Goma, Kisangani and Moroni, Tanzania, and Uganda.

“The government has applied for designations on our behalf to allow us operate on six regional routes,” said Willem Hondius, Chief Executive of Jambojet, according to Business Daily.

“For now, the application covers Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, Ethiopia and Democratic Republic of Congo. However, we intend to begin by flying to Tanzania and Uganda.”

The company expect to also start flights to Wajir, north east Kenya, by February, expanding its domestic flight routes.

During the electioneering period, Jambojets’s bookings fell around 16%, according to Mr Hondius.

The carrier has between approximately 45,000 and 50,000 passengers per month.

“The loss was attributable to last year’s peak season when insufficient aircraft messed us up. The elections affected us negatively this year. While business has rebounded, we shall assess the full impact with time,” said Mr Hondius.