Article
Leadership & Strategy

Japanese firm to dual Nairobi’s Ngong Road for Sh2.3bn

By professo
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

World Kogyo Kaihatsu (WKK) has won the tender for the reconstruction of the Ngong Road in Kenya’s Capital, Nairobi.

The firm will take over the second phase of dualling the road, between Prestige Plaza and Dagoretti Corner.

The project has been valued at Sh2.3bn (US$22mn), covering 2.24km.

WKK is the contractor responsible for the first phase of construction on the road, between the Kenya National Library Service and Prestige Plaza.

SEE ALSO:

The first phase of construction was funded by the Japanese government, which invested Sh1.4bn ($13.6mn).

“The dualling of Ngong Road Phase two from Prestige Plaza to Dagoretti Corner is set to start in early March. The section was awarded to World Kogyo Kaihatsu construction company on 25th January, 2018, at a cost of Sh2.3 billion, which is a grant from Japanese government,” stated Silas Kinoti, Director of Kenya Urbans Roads Authority.

According to Mr Kinoti, the road will be made up of four vehicle lanes as well as a service lane on either side – featuring cycling lanes and pedestrian paths.

The road will also feature a public service bus lane to aid with traffic flow, supported by intelligent traffic lights.

NairobiconstructionNgong Road
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability