Jasco IT partners with Helios IT in aiding Medscheme

In South Africa, ICT,energy and industry solutions provider Jasco has entered into a three-year agreement to provide IT support to Helios IT Solutions (Pty) Limited, a provider of IT services to one of South Africa’s largest health administration and managed care service providers, Medscheme.

Jasco Electronics will provide IT support and maintenance in the evolution of Medscheme’s Avaya Communication Manager 6 platform.

Steve Briggs (pictured, right) Managing Director (MD) of Jasco Enterprise, says there is the potential of expanding the scope of the contract to include the integration of existing legacy systems with the Avaya platform aimed at further optimising Helios’ and Medscheme’s operations.

Briggs said: “This partnership opens some exciting doors for us. We are already looking at ways to connect systems such as workforce management and access security to give Medscheme even tighter control of their business.

“We bring a totally new approach to the IT environment at Helios to the table.”

He added that the contract reflects Jasco’s strategy to help clients optimise their contact centre infrastructures to maximize the value-add to their businesses.

“Increasingly, customer relationships are considered an organisation’s most valuable asset and on this context it is crucial to ensure that that the technology deployed enhances the customer experience,” said Briggs.

Medscheme currently manages the medical scheme benefits of 3.4 million people and employs more than 3,000 employees across its 16 branches nationwide.

Helios MD, Vijay Pillay, says that a cost-effective, reliable and intelligent IT Support Service is pivotal to Medscheme’s operations and its ability to provide good quality service to all its clients.

Pillay said: “Medscheme is a technology-driven business and Helios offers sophisticated technology platforms which enable the company to deliver efficient services to clients through the best-of-breed Avaya platform. Jasco has extensive experience in this area and we will rely on this expertise to maintain the system at the cutting edge.

“During the first few weeks we’ve experienced a seamless transition to Jasco as the service provider with no business disruption. This has opened up a number of interesting discussions to find new technology synergies that enhance our agent forecasting and scheduling.”

For more information visit Jasco at www.jasco.co.za