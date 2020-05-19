JP Morgan announces expansion plans to Ghana and Kenya
The American banking firm, JP Morgan Chase & Co aims to grow its presence in Africa by expanding branches to Ghana and Kenya.
The bank’s Chief Executive Officer, Jamie Dimon, made the announcement on 24 January during the World Economic Forum, in Davos, Switzerland.
“You’ll see us open in some countries we are not in, in Africa you’ll be hearing about some of that stuff,” Mr Dimon informed Bloomberg Television.
SEE ALSO:
- Bank of Tanzania’s new governor assumes office
- Billions to be reimbursed to companies following the sale of Chase Bank
- African Development Bank aims to raise $8bn in the new year
- Read the latest issue of Business Chief, Africa edition, here
The bank is specifically focusing its continent expansion on Ghana and Kenya – both are countries in which regulators have previously blocked the firm’s expansion plans.
The CEO’s news follows JP Morgan’s reveal of its $20bn investment plan, which promises to increase wages, create more jobs, and open new branches.
The investment sees the company utilising the changes made to US tax law and the current regulatory environment.
The $20nm will be invested over a span of five years, in which the bank will increase overseas investment as well as domestic.
- Mastercard Foundation to give Kenya sh30bn to boost job prospects for youthLeadership & Strategy
- Construction to begin on Nairobi’s Sh50bn road in SeptemberLeadership & Strategy
- EatOut announces partnership with Dineout to introduce regional restaurant platformLeadership & Strategy
- KRC begins negotiations to increase ferry export cargo via SGRLeadership & Strategy