The swearing in ceremony for Kenya's first Supreme Court judges has been halted by the High Court after complaints about gender imbalance .

High Court judge Justice Jeanne Gacheche issued the orders yesterday following an application by the Federation of Women Lawyers (Fida) and five other women lobby groups, as five of the nominated judges were male.

Constitutional provisions require that no more than two thirds of elective bodies shall be of the same gender.

The five judges include Justice Philip Tunoi, Justice Jackton Ojwang, Justice Ibrahim Mohammed, Dr Smokin Wanjala and Ms Njoki Ndung'u

Willy Mutunga was appointed as chief justice and Ms Nancy Baraza as his deputy.