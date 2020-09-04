Kinaxis/L3Harris enhance supply chain real time decisions

In a recent announcement made by Kinaxis, the company reported that L3Harris - an agile global aerospace and defence technology innovator - has selected the company to enhance its strategic and tactical decision making in its supply chain.

The selection of Kinaxis by L3Harris, will provide the company with end-to-end supply chain visibility to plan, monitor and respond to demand and supply changes in near real time.

Kinaxis plans to start with L3Harris’s Space and Airborne Systems and Communication Systems segment of the company, supporting its enterprise planning.

In addition Kinaxis will help to enable collaboration with internal stakeholders, costumes and suppliers in relation to sales, operation trade offs, engineering changes and supply chain disruption.

By leveraging Kinaxis’s RapidResponse solution and concurrent planning technique, L3Harris will benefit from a single, scalable and synchronised SaaS planning platform.

With complex production and supply chains demanding for innovative solutions to global disruptions and stains , Kinaxis aims to provide manufacturers with full end-to-end visibility, collaborative capabilities and the ability to manage data from multiple sources on one platform. Its RapidResponse solution provides the capability to develop fast and feasible, demand, supply, inventory and capacity plans, run simulations for disruptions and changes.

“The most successful companies today make the right decisions sooner so that they can act faster than their competitors,” commented John Sicard, CEO at Kinaxis.

“We’re glad to have earned the trust of L3Harris and to work with them to give end-to-end supply chain visibility so they can stay responsive to customer needs while enhancing their supply chain agility.”

