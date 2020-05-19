MTN Ghana appoints Ebenezer Asante as CEO

Stay connected! Follow @AfricaBizReview and @MrNLon on Twitter. Like our Facebook Page.

Ebenezer Asante has been appointed CEO of MTN Ghana after serving a two year long stint as CEO of MTN’s operations in Rwanda; this will be the first appointment of a native Ghanaian to the post.

Asante joined MTN Ghana in seven years ago, originally working as a Sales and Distribution Executive; prior to joining the company, he spent over a decade at Unilever working across various positions, notably Managing Director for Zambia and Customer Development Director and member of the Unilever Ghana Board.

Asante holds a BA in Economics and Statistics from the University of Ghana and a Postgraduate Diploma in Management from Henley Management College; he was also part of MTN’s Global Advancement Programme (GAP) in 2010.

He has participated in a number of Executive level and General Management development programs at the Ashridge Business School, Harvard and Insead.

The MTN Group is headquartered in South Africa and supplies telecommunications solutions from Afghanistan and Africa; it employs roughly 18,000 people and had revenues of $12.43 billion in 2014.

Source: [MTN]

