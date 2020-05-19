The Nairobi-Naivasha route train tunnel to be operational by August

The Em-Bulbul section of longest rail tunnel in Kenya, travelling for 4.5km across Kajiado County, is set to be complete by August, says China Communications Construction Company (CCCC).

The tunnel makes up part of the Nairobi-Naivasha route for the standard gauge railway (SGR), which will in total stretch for 7.14km.

The SGR is set to be the second longest rail tunnel on the continent, following the 15.5km Gautrain line in Gauteng, South Africa.

“So far 1.2km is complete from the exit end, 0.8km from the entry side of the tunnel and 0.5km from the mid-section,” stated Steve Zhao, spokesperson for CCCC.

“The construction is taking place simultaneously to ensure that we complete all the work within the stipulated time.”

Although construction on this section of the tunnel is set to be complete within the next five months, the Naivasha line will not be operational until 2019.

The tunnel features a single track with a clearance height of 7.6 metres and width of 6.4 metres.