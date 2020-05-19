Article
Nigeria Air revealed at the UK’s Farnborough Air Show

By professo
May 19, 2020
Nigeria has launched its national carrier at the Farnborough Air Show in the UK, revealing the airline’s name and logo.

Nigeria Air has been launched almost 15 years after Nigerian Air, the nation’s former national carrier, closed its operations.

“I'm very pleased to tell you that we are finally on track to launching a new national flag carrier for our country: Nigeria Air,” announced Nigeria’s Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, at the air show.

The carrier is anticipated to launch at the end of 2018, travelling across Nigeria and West Africa.

Sirika informed CNBC that the carrier had also looked at 81 potential destinations, which included China and India.

The airline expects to expand its flights to additional destinations “when the time is right”.

“The Nigerian Government will not own more than 5% (maximum) of the new National Carrier. The government will not be involved in running it or deciding who runs it,” Sirika continued at the event.

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Sail of the century for CDPLC

