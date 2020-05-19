Nigeria Air revealed at the UK’s Farnborough Air Show
Nigeria has launched its national carrier at the Farnborough Air Show in the UK, revealing the airline’s name and logo.
Nigeria Air has been launched almost 15 years after Nigerian Air, the nation’s former national carrier, closed its operations.
“I'm very pleased to tell you that we are finally on track to launching a new national flag carrier for our country: Nigeria Air,” announced Nigeria’s Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, at the air show.
The carrier is anticipated to launch at the end of 2018, travelling across Nigeria and West Africa.
SEE ALSO:
-
Air Tanzania’s new flights to compete with Kenya Airways and RwandAir
-
Nigerian government to reveal its new carrier at the UK’s Farnborough Air Show
-
Nigeria received 3.4mn passengers travel through airports in first quarter of 2018
-
Read the latest issue of Business Chief, Africa edition, here
Sirika informed CNBC that the carrier had also looked at 81 potential destinations, which included China and India.
The airline expects to expand its flights to additional destinations “when the time is right”.
“The Nigerian Government will not own more than 5% (maximum) of the new National Carrier. The government will not be involved in running it or deciding who runs it,” Sirika continued at the event.
- Air Peace agrees $2.1bn delivery of 10 jets from EmbraerLeadership & Strategy
- OneFi set to purchase Nigeria’s AmplifyLeadership & Strategy
- NNPC announces plans to upgrade refiners to reduce expense on fuel importsLeadership & Strategy
- NNPC set to extend gas supply line into AlgeriaLeadership & Strategy