PET-CT cancer scanners to be introduced to Nairobi in March

The PET-CT scanner is to be installed by the Aga Khan University Hospital, reducing medical costs for patients who had previously had to travel to receive the treatment.

The Aga Khan University Hospital, located across Nairobi, will be offering the diagnosis scan from March next year.

The PET-CT scan is used as an imaging test that can diagnose diseases, such as cancer, for faster intervention, as well as then being able to monitor the effectiveness of treatment.

“We do not have a PET scan in Kenya at this point in time. However, this will change in the coming year as private sector players AKUHN and HCG Cancer Care Kenya are working to bring in the first PET scan in the country,” reported David Makumi, Chairman for the Kenya Cancer Organisations Network.

SEE ALSO:

Previously Kenyans had had to fly to countries such as India, South Africa, Egypt, and Morocco, which including treatment, could cost up to Sh412,000 (US$4,000).

The emergence of the technology in the country could lower the cost of treatment in Kenya by about 40%.

“Patients will no longer have to travel to India or abroad to get this service as it will be available right here in Nairobi,” commented Chief Executive of Aga Khan, Shawn Bolouki.

“The technology was acquired at an approximate cost of Sh600 million and will revolutionise diagnostics and treatment in the region.”