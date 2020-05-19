Article
Leadership & Strategy

Pick n Pay to enter more African markets

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

South Africa's second largest food retailer, Pick n Pay will enter the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Malawi in the next 12 months, according to its Chairman.

"We are busy looking at the DRC and Malawi," said Gareth Ackerman. Speaking at a Reuters Africa Investment Summit, he said "We've got three more stores planned over the next year into those markets."

Pick n Pay already has around 94 stores in African countries outside South Africa and aims to expand into markets where it already has a presence such as Zambia, Mauritius and Zimbabwe.

READ MORE FROM AFRICAN BUSINESS REVIEW:

Dahabshiil provides vital service for African community

Ghana Home Loans' brave business model is paying off

Too much of a good marketing thing?

Read this month’s issue of ABR

"For us to double the number of stores in the rest of Africa in the next five to 10 years is absolutely conceivable. We just don't have plans for it yet," he said.

After Walmart’s controversial buyout of Massmart for $2.4 billion, Pick n Pay is said to be a retailer likely to attract offers from global grocers such as Tesco, Metro and Carrefour.

"With Wal-Mart having entered South Africa, most of the big global retailers have been out here to have a look and see why did they come?" Ackerman added.

African Business Review is now available on the iPad. Click here to download it.

African Business ReviewSouth African retailMassmartWalmart
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability