President & CEO Buamim leaves Dubai Chambers after 16 years

The Dubai Chambers says His Excellency Hamad Buamim, President & CEO , is moving on after 16 years of service to the organisation. He will continue to support Dubai Chambers for the next three months.



Hassan Al Hashemi, Vice President, International Relations – Dubai Chambers will take the role of President & CEO in an acting capacity.



Dubai Chambers is a non-profit public entity that supports Dubai’s vision as a global player by empowering businesses. Established in 1965, it has been integral to the emirate’s transformational growth and development.

Last year, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the restructuring of Dubai Chamber and the formation of three chambers – Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai International Chamber, and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, which now operate under the Dubai Chambers umbrella. The plan is to boost Dubai’s foreign trade to AED 2 trillion (US$0.54 trillion) within the next five years.

Under H.E. Buamim’s stewardship, membership grew fourfold from 80,000 to 320,000 members – making Dubai Chambers one of the top 10 chambers in the world. He also launched 12 international offices and focussed on emerging markets, particularly in Latin America and ASEAN. He also unlocked partnerships with African nations and positioned Dubai as a gateway to Africa.

Announcing the move, His Excellency Abdul-Aziz Abdulla Al Ghurair, Chairman, said H.E. Buamim has played an instrumental role in positioning Dubai as a strategic hub for global trade and commerce.

H.E. Buamim said: “Dubai Chambers today serves over 320,000 members in a wide range of economic sectors. This would not have been possible without the unwavering support of our leadership and the guidance of the Dubai Chambers Board of Directors. As I move to pursue new interests including advisory and non-executive positions, I thank the leadership and the Dubai Chambers team for their dedication and commitment to achieve exceptional growth and to widen our geographic outreach.”

H.E. Buamim also played a defining role in unlocking partnerships with African nations and positioning Dubai as a global gateway to Africa. He also established the Dubai Association Centre, within the Chambers, and attracted more than 80 international Associations. He also established the Dubai Centre for Responsible Business, the first organisation in Dubai focused on corporate social responsibility initiatives by businesses.

