Quantum Global acquires land in the Planalto region of Angola

The Angolan government has leased 80,000 hectares of plantation land to global investment firm Quantum Global. Quantum Global will acquire the plantations (and additional land bank area) to develop large-scale wood fiber plantation in the Planalto region of Angola. The concession agreement is to develop large-scale wood fiber plantations in Planalto, and will be for a period of 60 years.

Planalto has a notable combination of underused fertile land, few natural forests, low population pressure, access to transport infrastructure and sufficient water resources. Through their deal with Quantum Global, the government aim to bring long-term stability and jobs into the underserved rural communities.

Quantum Global is an international investment firm. Its private equity arm manages funds targeting direct investments in Africa (agriculture, healthcare, hotels, infrastructure, mining and timber). Quatum Global aim to invest approximately $50 million to the new plantation establishment, infrastructure and wood processing industries over the next five years.

Its Head of Active Management, Martin Bachmann commented, “Quantum Global firmly believes that timberland investment is core to promoting rural economic development, employment and social-economic development, and the Group is fully committed to the ethical conduct in its business.”



Quantum Global also aim to realise risk-adjusted returns for the timberland asset class, while implementing sustainable forestry practices and facilitating conservation protection on the investments. “The Group aims to promote sustainable forestry practices to support the local communities through various skills development programs along with ensuring measures that protect the natural habitat. Our timberland investments aim to be third-party certified by the Forest Stewardship Council”.

