Safaricom and CBM: Phase three of Wezesha Elimu Programme

The Safaricom Foundation and CBM Kenya announce phase three of the Wezesha Elimu Programme, to improve access to education for children with disabilities.

“We launched the first phase of the programme in 2016 with the main objective of securing education for children with disabilities in Kenya through surgical interventions and rehabilitation. Since then we have reached over 15,000 children and trained 28 community health workers and this has been made possible through countrywide mobile clinics in some of the most marginalized counties in Kenya,” said Joseph Ogutu, Chairman, Safaricom Foundation.

Phase one and two included:

KES25mn (US$240,788) committed

420 surgeries performed

535 children with disabilities placed in schools

384 mobility assistive devices issued

347 children rehabilitated

879 referred for specialised treatment

Phase three will include:

KES15mn (US$ 144,493) committed

20,000 people predicted to benefit countrywide

“This partnership has helped us raise awareness and sensitise Kenyans about the rights of children with disabilities especially when it comes to access to education. From the previous phases we have seen an increased demand for surgical interventions and rehabilitation services as parents and guardians are now empowered with more information”, said Joseph Okelo, Chairman, CBM Kenya.

Did you know? 80% of people with disabilities live in developing countries. (CBM Federation Strategy 2023)

SEE ALSO:

What is Safaricom?

Established in 2000, Safaricom aims to transform lives by providing over 4,000 network towers to connect people in Kenya. Safaricom is one of the largest telecommunications providers in Kenya and through its foundation aims to fund sustainable projects that leave an impact on Kenyan communities. The foundation heavily invests in education, health, economic empowerment, environment, disaster and emergency interventions.

Revenue: US$2.3bn

CEO: Michael Joseph

No. of employees: 6,560 (LinkedIn)

What is CBM?

With over 100 years of professional expertise, CBM is an international Christian development organisation that works with various partners – such as Safaricom – to create an inclusive and resilient society to improve the quality of life for people with disabilities in the poorest countries.

For more information on business topics in the Middle East and Africa, please take a look at the latest edition of Business Chief MEA.

Follow Business Chief on LinkedIn and Twitter.