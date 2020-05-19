Safaricom drives to meet the smartphone era

Safaricom announced that its customers purchasing All in One Monthly Bundles will recieve an additional 5GB for streaming on Youtube. This will be valid for 30 days, up until 5th July 2019.

Sylvia Mulinge, Chief Customer Officer for Safaricom said: “Kenyans are increasingly turning to video consumption on the internet, with music, comedy, news and sports emerging as the most popular online video content in the country. To meet this need, we are providing our customers with an additional free 5 GB of YouTube streaming that they can consume at any time of the day within a month. We also continue to expand our network across the country to ensure that Kenyans have access to strong, reliable and superfast 4G coverage wherever they may be.”

This decision from Safaricom is part of its drive to meet the fast growing use of data and smartphones in the country. Earlier in the month, the provider doubled its 4G and 4G coverage by constructing an extra 2,000 base stations in over 600 towns.

The All in One Monthly Bundles were launched back in Febuary as part of Safaricom's move to meet with the smartphone era. Customer's now have the choice of altering their bundles to suit their needs, with packages available at KES 1,000, KES 2,000, KES 3,000, KES 5,000 and KES 10,000.

