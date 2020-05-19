South African delegates visit France’s 27th Salon International de l’alimentation exhibition

As France hosts its 27th Salon International de l’alimentation (SAIL) food innovation exhibition, delegates from 38 companies in South Africa have travelled to the European nation.

The exhibition, which is being held in Paris between 21-25 October, will see companies from small, medium, and micro enterprises (SMMEs) visit.

“SIAL is the world’s leading food exhibition network with unrivaled geographic coverage of Europe and the rest of the world which specialises in the food processing industry,” South Africa’s Trade and Industry Department stated.

“The trade show is dedicated to the agri-food industry, food retail, and institutional and commercial catering.”

The firms attending the exhibition have been assisted by the department’s Export Marketing and Investment Assistance Scheme (EMIA), which aims to develop export markets for locally produced commodities.

Mustapha Adams, the nation’s Economic Affairs Marketing Officer, referred to the SIAL exhibition as “a strategic gateway for local companies into the European market and with a potential for economic realisations.”

“First and foremost, SIAL is a big European showpiece which brings together a number of international agro-processing companies.”

“If one is looking for any agro-processing products or services, this is the platform to find them and the advantage for South African companies on show is that they will be able to measure how their products fare both comparatively and competitively against those from other countries.”