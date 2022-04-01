Survey sheds light on Supply Chain Risk & Resilience
BizClik Media Group, publishers of Business Chief, is conducting a survey into Supply Chain Risk & Resilience that hopes to shed light on one of the hottest topics affecting global business in 2022.
Sponsored by leading digital transformation solutions company UST, the survey is helping unearth how businesses are navigating supply chain disruption.
The findings will be discussed at Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: The Risk & Resilience Conference, which is being held in London from 27-28 April 2022.
The questions being put to supply chain professionals are designed to discover how disruptive COVID-19 has been to organisations, how they rate the importance of proactive risk mitigation in global supply chains, and how important supply chain modelling is to effective risk and resilience.
In the area of inventory management, questions include:
- Do you think we still need to retain the principles of Lean & Agile supply chains?
- Is re-shoring something you are considering?
- Will you be leaning more towards a just-in-time inventory model, or just-in-case?
Around the subject of supply chain risk management, questions look to throw light on whether companies feel they have enough transparency in their supply chains, whether they plan to adopt more cloud, big data and IoT, and if they intend to invest in supply chain technology in 2022?
As for post-disruption supply chain recovery, respondents are asked how confident they are that supply chains will return to ‘normal’.
This year, sister publications Procurement Magazine and Supply Chain Digital are heading back to the Tobacco Dock (London, UK) to host Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: The Risk & Resilience Conference.
The two-day hybrid event will be held on the 27th and 28th of April 2022, in-person and broadcast live via our fully interactive virtual platform.
To attend in-person or virtually for Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: Risk & Resilience, click here.
Across these two unmissable days, the agenda will include seven core themes:
- Supply Chain Risk & Resilience
- Digital Procurement
- Transformation
- Supply Chain Sustainability
- The Global Logistic Forum
- Supplier & Contract Management
- Digital Ecosystems
To explore the full agenda for Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: Risk & Resilience, click here.
- UK most important market for US business leaders, report PwCLeadership & Strategy
- McKinsey Global Survey highlights adoption and growth of AITechnology
- Survey says three quarters of B2B software buyers unhappyTechnology
- Weber Opens New Manufacturing/Distribution Centre in PolandLeadership & Strategy