Article
Leadership & Strategy

Tata will open auto assembly plant in SA

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Indian carmakers Tata has announced plans to build an auto assembly plant in South Africa, starting this month.

 The owner of Jaguar Land Rover has enjoyed a massive annual profit, reporting an almost fourfold

increase, and the facility is reported to be in Pretoria, although the company has released no further details as yet.

 

 

READ MORE FROM THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK

To read the latest edition of African Business Review, click here.

 

"We’re not giving out any details now, but it's been in the planning for some time to build an assembly plant in SA," said Mumbai-based spokesman Debasis Ray.

 

"We're very excited that it's got to the point that it's come to fruition. We're on the doorstep of a major milestone."

 

Tat Motors makes the world’s cheapest car, the Nano, and is sure to target the local African market.

African Business ReviewMelissa RuddAfrica newsJaguar
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability