Africa is home to a number of successful, growing companies in various industries. Following is an overview of the top 10 most valuable brands on the continent.

Africa, the world's second most populated continent, is a land of opportunity for businesses from a variety of industries. As the below listed companies and other successful local businesses have found, an entrepreneurial spirit, modern technology and excellent customer service can enable companies that start out small to become regional giants. What’s more, many of the below listed businesses work closely with multinational corporations in various countries to export their services and products to a worldwide audience.

10. Sasko – $154mn

Sasko is a wholesale food company that produces bread, flour and bake mixes which are sold throughout the continent. The company is managed by Pioneer Foods, an African conglomerate that specialises in producing, distributing, marketing and selling grocery items around the world. Pioneer Foods has branches in three African nations and 8,600 employees. Sasko is currently worth $154mn. Its 80 years of history coupled with the company's recent design upgrade play an important role in making it one of the top four companies in its industry in South Africa.

9. Tusker – $201mn

Tusker is a successful beer company that is managed by East African Breweries. The company is headquartered in Kenya and has subsidiaries in Kenya, Uganda, South Sudan and Tanzania, and distribution partners in Rwanda, DRC and Burundi. As a whole, East African Breweries employs 1,653 people. Tusker is currently worth $201mn. The fact that it has been in business for nearly 100 years has undoubtedly played a large role in the company's success, as has Tusker's decision to use locally produced malted barley instead of imported malted extracts.

8. Glo/Globacom – $427mn

GLO is the second largest telecommunications company in Nigeria. It also operates in Republic of Benin, Ghana and Ivory Coast. The company employs 2,545 people and is currently worth $427mn. Globacom's success can be attributed to its many value-added services, including lower tariffs, mobile banking, vehicle tracking, pay per second billing and a multimedia messaging service.

7. Dangote – $491mn

The Dangote conglomerate includes companies producing steel, oil and gas, food and beverages, cement, fertiliser and packaging materials. It also offers property management, technology services, port operation services and transportation among other services. The company is based in Nigeria with subsidiaries in more than half a dozen African nations. It has 30,000 employees and is worth $491mn. Akio Dangote, founder of the Dangote Group, can attribute his success to early assistance from a wealthy family as well as his own passion for business and business acumen.

6. Pick n Pay – $576mn

Pick n Pay is a large supermarket chain based in South Africa. It also has stores in Botswana, Namibia, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Swaziland and Zambia. The company has more than 80,000 employees and is worth $576mn. Pick n Pay's recent rebranding has helped it recover from a 2011 slump, as has the store's track record for providing efficient services and affordable prices.

5. Multichoice – $623mn

Multichoice is a video entertainment and internet company that manages seven separate brands. It is based in South Africa and has over 7,400 employees. The company is worth $623mn and attributes its success to its innovative services and cutting-edge technology. The company is based in Gauteng and owns the DStv, M-Net, SuperSport, MWEB and GOtv brands.

4. Safaricom/Mpesa – $691mn

Safaricom is a telecommunications company based in Nairobi, Kenya, with other offices in Kisumu, Nakuru, Mombasa and Eldoret. It has over 4,000 employees and is worth $691mn. The company's many mobile-based services, its successful partnerships with other companies in the region, the fact that it was the first East African company to possess 3G internet technology and its recent success with 4G/LTE connectivity have all helped to make it a force to be reckoned with in Africa and other nations.

3. Tiger Brands – $883mn

Tiger Brands, South Africa's largest food company, has 41 subsidiaries and 20,591 employees. Its African offices can be found in South Africa, Cameroon, Zimbabwe and Nigeria. Tiger Brands is worth $883mn and its success can be attributed the company’s entrepreneurial spirit as well as its acquisition of numerous successful small brands. However, not all its recent purchases have been successful and the company has lost considerable value in recent years, especially in its purchases of companies in other African nations.

2. Shoprite – $999mn

Shoprite is Africa's largest food retailer, operating 2,689 outlets in 15 African countries. Its stores also sell general merchandise from suppliers in South Africa and other countries. It has nearly 144,000 employees and is worth $999mn. Shoprite has won awards for excellence and popularity and has been successful in its business dealings and expansion efforts. Its partnerships with numerous suppliers have helped it offer a wide range of goods in all its retail outlets.

1. MTN Group – $2.9bn

MTN Group is a South Africa-based telecommunication giant with offices in South Africa and nearly two dozen other African nations as well as offering its services to four further countries. The company has 17,510 employees and is worth $2.9bn. MTN Group's expansion into Nigeria has been particularly successful. The company holds a 35% market share and generates one-third of its revenues from Nigeria alone. It has won numerous awards for being one of the most admired and valuable brand names in the region.

