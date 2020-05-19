Two new Regus business centres to open in Nairobi

Regus, the office space provider founded in Brussels, will be opening two new business centres in Nairobi in the coming weeks.

Both opening early December, the first centre will be located in the Westlands and Central Business District areas of Nairobi and has been titled the Fortis Office Park.

The second construction, Vienna Court, has been certified Gold by the US Green Building Council.

The court will feature gardens, rain water harvesting, solar control gas, parking and cycling storage, as well as a gym and restaurant.

Nairobi has been attracting an increasing number of Micro and Small Enterprises (MSE), helping grow its economy.

MSE’s employ approximately 7.5mn people across Kenya and account for 80% of employment, creating about 45% of the nation’s gross domestic product (GDP).

More than 92% of all new jobs that are created in the country throughout the year are MSE positions.

Business centres such as the two that are soon to be opened are becoming more appealing to MSE’s and a variety of other firms due to their flexibility, array of technology, and leisure qualities.

Kenya is rated the second most desirable conference and business tourism location in Africa, following South Africa.