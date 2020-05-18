Article
UAE Innovation Week starts

By Bizclik Editor
May 18, 2020
UAE Innovation Week is taking place this week, with the aim of mobilising both the public and private sectors to harness innovation and keep up with the rapid changes and developments worldwide.

As part of the many activities that are in place, Dubai Customs signed a cooperation agreement with Dubai Media Incorporated (DMI) to present a morning radio program throughout the week on Dubai FM radio. 

Fares Qaraan will be the show host, talking to top Dubai Customs officials and innovators in seven episodes tackling the importance of innovation.

Other events marking the UAE Innovation Week will include workshops, brainstorming sessions, book fairs and the first-ever Dubai Customs’ Innovation Lab to be held on 24 November.

