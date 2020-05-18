Who is Waseela’s new Chief Technical Officer Bilal Al-Anani?

Information and Communication Technology (ICT) system integrator Waseela has announced the appointment of Bilal Al-Anani as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Al-Anani (who holds an M.Sc. in Electrical Engineering Systems from the University of Michigan, with more than 18 years of industry experience) joins Waseela from Cisco Systems where he has held senior positions for the last 10 years.

Al-Anani commented on this appointment by saying: “It’s really an exciting time to join Waseela to lead its technology strategy. Waseela has proven itself as a leading master system integrator in the Middle East."

“The ICT industry is currently going through a major transformation where the drive towards operational efficiency and automation is increasingly demanding more complex systems, which in turn is creating unique opportunities for experienced and innovative system integrators like Waseela. We will focus on emerging technologies in the field of IoT/M2M, network intelligence and automation systems that are relevant to our region, and provide the highest value to our customers.”

Dr Samer Taha (Waseela’s CEO) stated that the appointment of Al-Anani as the new CTO adds significant value to the company’s technical and engineering capabilities at this critical time. Al-Anani is entrusted with the responsibility of shaping and advancing Waseela’s technology strategy and aligning its solutions and services around this strategy. As Waseela is approaching its tenth year in operations, it is undergoing a technology strategy review and reshaping; Al-Anani will be playing the key role in that process.