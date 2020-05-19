WIRED and Nokia recognise Akon Lighting Africa as #MakeTechHuman Agent of Change

WIRED and Nokia have recently unveiled #MakeTechHuman Agents of Change, an accolade awarded to 17 global influencers who are shaping how technology is expanding human possibility and music superstar Akon and his Akon Lighting Africa project have made the list.

This list marks a yearlong joint campaign by Nokia and WIRED called #MakeTechHuman, which examines technology’s impact on our future and how we can shape it in a more positive direction.

The foundation has projects across 11 African nations and is headed by Akon, Senegalese politician Thione Niang, and Malian businessman Samba Bathily. The broad goal of the ALA foundation is to “bring electricity to African villages by a clean and affordable solar energy solution.”

Barry French, Chief Marketing Officer at Nokia said: “We know that technology is an integral part of our everyday lives, but how can we ensure it best serves us as a society? These individuals are the entrepreneurs, innovators, and advocates at the forefront of that important conversation. They are ultimately setting the bar for how we can leverage the exponential influence of technology to change our world for the better.”

Candidates were selected based on their innovation, impact, and relevance to critical global issues in areas including artificial intelligence, privacy, security, human connection, and health. The work of these individuals will be spotlighted through interviews, videos, and podcasts published on WIRED.com/MakeTechHuman.

