Supplier diversity has become a welcome priority for organisations in 2021, committed to a new and expansive definition of diversity that ensures their supply chains include goods and services from a diverse base of historically underrepresented minority, disabled, veteran, LGBTQ, and woman-owned businesses.

In a forthcoming webinar, Five Ways to Increase Supplier Diversity and Compliance, taking place Wednesday 7 April, 5pm GMT, Supply Chain Digital welcomes a panel of expert speakers to discuss these topics.

Bernadette Bulacan, Vice President, Evangelism at Icertis; Joel Gillespie, Program Manager, Supplier Diversity at Microsoft; Kareem Mohamednur, Director at PWC; and Jenn VandeZande, Editor in Chief at SAP will be joined by special guest Maya Sharma, the author of Paving: Conversations with Incredible Women Who are Shaping Our World, to discuss a variety of topics to help companies can best approach supplier diversity and compliance.

By joining this webinar, you will learn:

· How to clearly define your DEI supplier policies and tracking mechanisms

· Best practices for sourcing and onboarding diverse suppliers

· Methods to structure and manage contracts to support supplier-diversity initiatives

· Ways to utilize data and analytics to track and showcase supplier diversity success

· How to coach suppliers and partners to amplify and extend an organization’s diversity efforts

The first 150 registrants will get a copy of Maya Sharma's new book: Paving: Conversations with Incredible Women Who Are Shaping Our World

The webinar will be hosted by Laura V. Garcia, Editor of Procurement Magazine, who said: "Supplier diversity can build resiliency, foster innovation and make for a more competitive supplier landscape. In 2021 and beyond, it’s a critical competitive advantage, and something customers and employees are looking for when deciding where to buy and where to work."