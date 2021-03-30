Article
Sustainability

Five Ways to Increase Supplier Diversity and Compliance

By Rhys Thomas
March 30, 2021
undefined mins
Join our supplier diversity webinar on 7 April with speakers from Icertis, PWC, SAP, and Microsoft, and author Maya Sharma - register today...

Supplier diversity has become a welcome priority for organisations in 2021, committed to a new and expansive definition of diversity that ensures their supply chains include goods and services from a diverse base of historically underrepresented minority, disabled, veteran, LGBTQ, and woman-owned businesses.

In a forthcoming webinar, Five Ways to Increase Supplier Diversity and Compliance, taking place Wednesday 7 April, 5pm GMT, Supply Chain Digital welcomes a panel of expert speakers to discuss these topics.

Register for the webinar and learn more HERE

Bernadette Bulacan, Vice President, Evangelism at Icertis; Joel Gillespie, Program Manager, Supplier Diversity at Microsoft; Kareem Mohamednur, Director at PWC; and Jenn VandeZande, Editor in Chief at SAP will be joined by special guest Maya Sharma, the author of Paving: Conversations with Incredible Women Who are Shaping Our World, to discuss a variety of topics to help companies can best approach supplier diversity and compliance.

By joining this webinar, you will learn:

· How to clearly define your DEI supplier policies and tracking mechanisms

· Best practices for sourcing and onboarding diverse suppliers

· Methods to structure and manage contracts to support supplier-diversity initiatives

· Ways to utilize data and analytics to track and showcase supplier diversity success

· How to coach suppliers and partners to amplify and extend an organization’s diversity efforts

The first 150 registrants will get a copy of Maya Sharma's new book: Paving: Conversations with Incredible Women Who Are Shaping Our World

The webinar will be hosted by Laura V. Garcia, Editor of Procurement Magazine, who said: "Supplier diversity can build resiliency, foster innovation and make for a more competitive supplier landscape. In 2021 and beyond, it’s a critical competitive advantage, and something customers and employees are looking for when deciding where to buy and where to work." 

Webinar Diversitysupplychainsupplier
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability