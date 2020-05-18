7 Billion Dirhams Spent through Dubai Smart Government's ePay in 2014

Recent statistics from Dubai Smart Government Department (DSG) have revealed that its ePay system for online payment of Dubai government fees witnessed a 25 percent increase from the previous year, generating approximately AED 7 billion in 2014.

The uptrend was accompanied by a 16 percent increase in the number of transactions and an increase in the number of entities using ePay to 30 entities, up from 25 entities in 2013. The ePay system enables customers to pay for government services online and in a secure environment.

Approximately AED 7 billion was collected through DSG’s ePay system in 2014, through 5,260,677 transactions compared to AED 5.6 billion, through 4,546,865 transactions in 2013. This has led to substantial benefits in terms of reducing government expenses using a centralised payment system for most Dubai government entities.

Commenting on this progress achieved in the adoption of electronic and smart services, H.E. Ahmad Bin Humaidan, Director General of DSG, said: “These results clearly demonstrate the increasing pace of the electronic and smart transformation process in Dubai. This is substantiated not only by the growing interest of customers in using the ePay service to complete their government transactions but also by their growing confidence in this highly efficient and secure option.

"The positive effects of electronic payment are not restricted to supporting the national economy and providing customers with open options for payment through multiple channels but extend to environmental sustainability."

The ePay services enables individual and business customers to electronically pay for many government services. These include electricity bills, transport services, police fines, customs and health services and donations to worthy causes. ePay can be used easily either through credit cards, eDirham or direct debit from the seven banks participating in the service; namely: CBD, DIB, ADCB, ADIB, UNB, EIB and Emirates NBD.

