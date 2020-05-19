Actifio expands African operations

Follow @AfricaBizReview on Twitter.

American data technology company Actifio has announced that it will be expanding its operations across the African continent. The company has been at the forefront of global data management, leading the way in the virtualisation of copy data and creating an industry now worth an estimated $46 billion.

Although Actifio has only been in the African market since 2014, they have previously proved themselves to be apt at recognising digital market trends across the globe. Internet usage on the continent is increasing and so too has the potential for data virtualisation; their move to increase coverage surely reflects that their finger is firmly on the pulse.

Since its inception in 2009, the company has used its cloud-based data management model to build a strong, trusted base of clients – Actifio manages a whopping total of two exabytes of client data (two billion gigabytes!)

Grant Amos, Actifio General Manager MEA said: “African markets have much to gain from the deployment of Actifio’s innovative technology which brings proven cost and efficiency benefits. Studies indicate the adoption of technology by developing nations has had profound effects on their economies, such as reducing the national costs of production and establishing standards for quality, ultimately resulting in economic growth.

He went on to say: “Actifio is offering ground-breaking technology to these markets and opportunities for local businesses to expand.”

Increasing coverage of this particular type of data management has the potential to bring South African businesses into the twenty first century, if this technology can be implemented affordably. The finance and insurance sectors will surely lead the way in implementing this technology which could also bring down its cost to make it affordable for more humbly sized business.