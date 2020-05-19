Africa’s first ‘Design Lab’ launches in Rwanda’s Kigali by CcHUB

Co-creation Hub (CcHUB) has launched the CcHUB Design Lab in the capital city of Rwanda, Kigali.

The lab is the first of its kind on the continent, and will enable a multidisciplinary team of product designers and engineers to collaborate with scientists and stakeholders from across the world.

The collaberations will aim to explore emerging technologies that can be used to aid issues in public health, education, governance, and the private sector.

“CcHUB’s expansion into Kigali, marked with the launch of the Design Lab today, is an exciting landmark for Rwanda’s burgeoning tech community,” commented Paula Ingabire, H.E. Minister of ICT and Innovation.

“Rwanda is keen on collaborating with world-class partners to establish ourselves as a leading destination that nurtures innovation-driven enterprises.”

“We see technology as an integral gateway and means of developing society - an ethos and mission shared by CcHUB.”

“As we strive to become a knowledge-based economy, we will continue to build long-lasting, strategic partnerships that celebrate excellence, forge ahead with progress and that are, essentially, a force for good that will impact thousands of people across the continent.”

CcHUB selected Rwanda due to its ease of doing business, as well the nation’s government’s vision aligning with the company’s.

“We’ve been building tech businesses alongside African entrepreneurs for almost a decade and in that time, we’ve identified a common challenge that businesses face when it comes to sustainable growth - Design and Innovation,” stated Bosun Tijani, Co-founder and CEO at CcHUB.

“With the CcHUB Design lab, we will be collaborating with organisations that may not have the capacity to design, build and innovate as quick as leaner startups would.”

“The lab will also build on CcHUB’s extensive global and pan-African network of partners, research institutes and governmental organisations to execute practical design projects that will solve some of our social and business challenges at scale.”