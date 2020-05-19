Airtel and Samsung seal African exclusivity deal

Airtel has signed a two-year deal with Samsung, giving the telecom company exclusive distribution rights in 17 countries for certain Samsung products.

Airtel said that under the agreement, it would be able to exclusively sell select Samsung products for the initial six months after launch.

Products include smartphones, handsets, tablets, dongles and routers and the two companies will work together to provide market-specific products based on trends and consumer preferences.

"This partnership demonstrates that we remain committed to meet Africa's needs. We will work closely with Samsung to provide customers across every segment with cutting edge products," Bharti Airtel CEO (International) and Joint Managing Director Manoj Kohli said.

“Airtel and Samsung will also join forces to develop services that will enhance m-Commerce, m-Health and other areas that have significant social benefits for the communities that we live and work in across

Africa,” he added.

The telecoms provider has already outlined plans to introduce retail stores in the continent, aiming to roll out over 2,000 stores which will sell products from the Samsung portfolio.

