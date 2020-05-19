Article
Belgian blockchain startup hey aims to improve the Internet with seed funding

By Bruno Reis
May 19, 2020
Hey is a blockchain startup company that intends to improve accessibility to the internet and provide peer-to-peer support.

The firm, which is based in La Hulpe, Belgium, seeks accessible, transparent, and community-based network.

In order to achieve its goal, the startup has developed a browser extension for web pages to offer support to users.

“I would be coding a Node module and hit a roadblock,” commented Nabil Kamel, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Hey.

“In searching for the solution, I’d end up thinking, ‘I know there are other coders out there who have the answer, or a faster way, or a more efficient solution.’”

“And yet I couldn’t seem to access that information or connect to those people. Marc [Hey’s Co-Founder and CEO] was quick to understand the issue, and to get a sense of scalability—he’s a business mind, and he sees a much bigger picture.”

“For him, this turned into an opportunity to connect all types of people—those who could benefit from an Internet that values helping one another.”

The firm’s strategy is built upon three pillars – supporting community interaction, establishing a standard of transparency on the web, and ensuring that commentary can take place in its relevant context.

Hey recently closed its first round of funding, raising €700,000 (US$806,270) from the BeAngels network. The financing will be used to recruit talent and prepare for an Initial Coin Offering (ICO).

